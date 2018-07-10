Ipswich man's $10k win with first ever scratchie

He purchased his winning $1 ticket from Nextra Lowood at 93 Main St.

A man says he now believes in beginner's luck after scratching one of the top prizes of $10,000 on the first Instant Scratch-Its ticket he has ever bought.

The ecstatic Lowood resident purchased his winning $1 Instant Scratch-Its ticket from Nextra Lowood, 93 Main St.

Speaking to a Golden Casket official this morning to claim his prize, the resident recounted the moment he realised he was instantly $10,000 richer.

"I was just sitting in my backyard, relaxing and thought I'd scratch the ticket I'd bought," he said.

"It was the first Instant Scratch-Its I had ever bought, so I wasn't really sure what I was seeing at first.

"I thought I'd better go back to the newsagency to double check before I got too excited, because I didn't really think I had won.

"Then when I went back to the store, the girl told me I had won! Everyone in the store was really happy for me.

"I was really excited when I found out and I still am.

"I don't even know why I picked that scratchie, but I am glad I did! I love Instant Scratch-Its now."

The thrilled winner shared his plans for his instant windfall.

"I will use some towards my car," he said. "It's kinda hard to think about it all while I'm at work, but I will definitely go celebrate with my mates and live it up a little."

Nextra Lowood team member Grace Kugel said the outlet was celebrating selling a top-prize winning Instant Scratch-Its ticket.

"I was really excited because I actually sold that ticket and delivered the good news to him," she explained.

"I was probably more excited than he was! I just kept telling him he won because he wasn't sure it was real.

"I think this will start a winning streak, well I hope so at least."

Last financial year, there were 158 Instant Scratch-Its top prize winners across the Lott's jurisdictions who collectively took home more than $11.28 million.