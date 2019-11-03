Man’s eyeball displaced after fight night attack

Trevor Wayne Hardy sentenced to two and a half years jail.

A MAN attending a fight night was savagely punched to the face, after which his eye socket needed to be reconstructed with screws.

He also had an eyeball displaced.

Trevor Wayne Hardy, 37, pleaded guilty to one count of grievous bodily harm when he faced Townsville District Court on Tuesday.

The court heard Hardy was at a fight night at the Townsville Entertainment Centre on November 4, 2017 when he attacked his victim.

About 10pm that night, the man was walking to an outdoor area during the night to have a smoke.

When he turned around he was repeatedly punched to the face by Hardy, who managed to straddle him on the ground and continue his assault.

A bystander who was a friend of the man being attacked, intervened and pushed Hardy off the victim.

A security guard who ran over to help stop the attack, pushed Hardy away by his forearm and heard him say "he had it coming".

Crown prosecutor Molly Mahlouzarides told the court the victim, who was treated at the Townsville Hospital, suffered a fractured eye socket which needed to be reconstructed with screws through surgery, as well as a displaced eyeball.

Ms Mahlouzarides read from a victim impact statement, detailing the man's ongoing health issues from the attack, such as double vision, numbness and paranoia when moving through public places.

Defence barrister Claire Grant said her client voluntarily turned himself into police, and was remorseful for his actions.

Ms Grant said the pair shared a bad history, where Hardy claims in 2013 on Magnetic Island, his victim had punched him several times after an argument.

"On this particular occasion where they met each other at the fight night, it was a chance encounter … its inclusion of having watched professional and amateur fighting and alcohol, the defendant made a very foolish decision," she said.

"A very foolish decision which he will no doubt pay serious and significant consequences for."

Ms Grant said imprisonment would cause severe financial hardship for Hardy's four children and partner, who he supported as the sole breadwinner.

Judge Greg Lynham said he took into account Hardy's early guilty plea and a number of references attesting to his good work ethic and character.

Hardy was sentenced to two and a half years jail, to be suspended after serving four months.