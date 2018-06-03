Menu
Man's excuse for parking in disabled spot

Ross Irby
by
3rd Jun 2018 3:48 PM
LAZY parker Yagin Blair turned his short-sighted dash to the shops into a $600 fine when he parked in a disabled park.   He also held no licence to drive.  

Yagin Elgin Blair, from Stafford, went before Ipswich Magistrates Court and the obviously very able-bodied 20-year-old pleaded guilty to stopping in a parking area for people with disabilities; and driving without a licence.  

Police prosecutor Sergeant Jo Colston said the offences took place at Goodna on May 6.

Sgt Colston said police saw Blair park in the disabled parking spot outside an IGA supermarket.  

Blair told the officers he'd never held a licence.

The cost of a ticket for the parking offence is $252.   Magistrate Andy Cridland fined Blair $600 - sent to SPER.

He was disqualified from driving for three months.  

Ipswich Queensland Times

