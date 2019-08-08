Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man’s ear was partially severe in a large disturbance at Hudson Fysh Flats
A man’s ear was partially severe in a large disturbance at Hudson Fysh Flats
Crime

Man’s ‘ear severed’ in suburban clash

by KIERAN BANKS
8th Aug 2019 9:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man had his ear severed and has a possible broken jaw while two others were also injured in a "large disturbance" in the suburbs of the Northern Territory.

Police were called to the Hudson Fysh Flats in The Narrows at 1am after numerous calls about a large group causing a ruckus on the site.

Northern Watch Commander Acting Senior Sergeant Justene Dwyer said when officers arrived the majority of the group had fled.

However, three injured men remained behind.

"One with a minor cut above this eye, one with a head laceration and one with part of his ear severed and possible broken jaw," she said.

"Two men were conveyed to hospital and further inquiries will be made today in relation to that disturbance."

More Stories

brawl fight injuries police investigation

Top Stories

    Your best local news for $5 a month for first three months

    premium_icon Your best local news for $5 a month for first three months

    News REGIONAL Australians are signing up in record numbers to Australia's best value digital news subscription bundle. HERE'S WHY

    Six must-read sports yarns you may have missed

    Six must-read sports yarns you may have missed

    Sport Sporty teens taking the world by storm and more.

    Did you hear sirens overnight?

    premium_icon Did you hear sirens overnight?

    News A dog bit a little girl on the face overnight and other emergencies.

    Ipswich's council's ratepayer-funded news site in spotlight

    premium_icon Ipswich's council's ratepayer-funded news site in spotlight

    Council News Media Watch questioned its value and effect on regional journalism