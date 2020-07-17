Man’s disturbing selfie image to estranged wife

A MAN sent a photo of himself with a noose around his neck to his estranged wife in a disturbing breach of a domestic violence order.

An Ipswich court on Friday heard the former couple's relationship was turbulent, despite the fact they had five children together.

The 40-year-old defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to two charges of breaching domestic violence protection orders in April.

Prosecutor Sergeant Trent Voigt said the man's former partner received text messages at 11.30am on April 27 stating that he would take his own life.

Sgt Voigt said the man sent a self-portrait depicting himself holding a syringe and with a noose fitted around his neck.

Two days later police located the man in a bedroom inside the woman's home, which was in breach of the protection orders.

The man's former partner told officers she had invited him to her home because she was worried about his welfare.

Police sought a jail term for the offences.

Defence barrister Geoffrey Seaholme said the man's history was reflective of his relationship with the woman.

"He sent her a picture of himself with a noose around his neck. The rope was not tied to anything and it was foolish behaviour," Mr Seaholme said.

"They were in a relationship for many years and have five children.

"After receiving that video she contacted police to do a welfare check on him.

"She told him to come to her house as she was concerned for his safety and welfare."

Mr Seaholme said the woman told police she believed she would not be in breach of the order by inviting him to her house, and did not want him to be breached.

The defendant was subject to a probation order at the time of the domestic violence breaches.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said the man had 13 previous entries for contravening protection orders.

"A lot of those did not involve violence toward her," Mr Seaholme said.

"There once was a siege type situation where he threatened to set fire to something.

"The relationship has been tumultuous over the years."

In sentencing, Mr Kinsella told the defendant he should do what was required to get the protection order varied so that he could resume contact with his family.

Mr Kinsella reminded him that he had to get "some runs on the board" first.

The magistrate said he believed the man would benefit from a supervised probation order.

"You have not got it yet and failed to understand court orders," he said.

"When the court makes such orders it is an assessment of risk. It is for protection of other members of the community and you have decided on multiple occasions not to adhere."

Mr Kinsella said the photo he sent had been somewhat disconcerting.

The man was sentenced to a six-month jail term with immediate parole, and an 18-month probation order.

If you or anyone you know is experiencing problems, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636.