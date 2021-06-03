Man’s desperate attempt to flee police in scrub fails

A man's desperate bid to flee police searching a rural property came undone when he was arrested in bushland near Eton.

Detectives chased a man through barbed wire after executing a search warrant at a Kinchant Dan Rd property at Eton.

Police allegedly found large quantities of methylamphetamine as well as cocaine and marijuana inside the property.

Officers' bodyworn camera recorded the moment police broke down doors inside the home and spoke with two people inside.

It later showed two detectives chase a man through the barbed wire fence and into dense bushland where he was arrested.

The 44 year old was charged with 11 drug-related offences including one count of trafficking methylamphetamine, and possessing dangerous drugs: methylampethamine, cocaine and cannabis.

He was also charged with possessing anything used in the commission of a crime including phones, scales, a cryovac machine and clip seal bags; possessing utensils used in connection with smoking dangerous drugs including glass pipes, water pipes and a grinder; and possessing property suspected of being proceeds under the Drugs Misuse Act.

He was charged with failing to properly dispose of a needle, obstructing police, acquiring a restricted nunchaku and unlawful possession of a category R weapon, being a antipersonnel spray substance.

The man was scheduled to appear in Mackay Magistrates Court on Thursday.

"Detectives continue to target serious drug matters in rural areas," he said.

Anyone with further information about the supply of illicit drugs in the greater Mackay region is encouraged to contact police.