Man's concern inland rail will create more flooding problems

CONCERN: A Calvert resident has raised worries about how the inland rail project will affect flooding in the rural areas between Ipswich and Toowoomba, including Laidley. Contributed

A RURAL Ipswich resident has questioned the viability of inland rail and declared there are several concerns with the project, from noise to flooding.

Thomas Kelly said he was in favour of the nation-building project, but raised questions about the challenges faced.

"I can't honestly see it going ahead," he said.

The first inland rail project was mooted way back in 1863.

"This has been going on for so long now," he said.

Mr Kelly lives adjacent to the railway bridge and line at Calvert.

Surveyors from the Australian Rail Track Corporation have visited his property and assessed the location of the new track.

A consultative group has been established for the Lockyer Valley and Scenic Rim residents to have their say on the project, but Mr Kelly has been left "pi--ed off" there's no group for those in the Ipswich local government area.

"The ARTC doesn't talk to me," he said.

"I'm on the wrong side of the track for them."

The long-time Calvert resident was worried what the construction of a banked railway would do to water flow in the region.

"We've got concerns about flooding in the area," he said.

ARTC Inland Rail Programme Delivery Director Simon Thomas said members of the public could speak directly with project specialists during upcoming community sessions.

He encouraged residents share their knowledge, "particularly in relation to historical flooding events in the Toowoomba and the Lockyer Valley regions".

He also predicted problems at level crossings, with trains up to 1.3km long keeping vehicles waiting.

"Currently we have coal trains running from Toowoomba to the fields down here," he said.

"If you get one of those trains through here with that thing - it's going to cause a major concern particularly if you have an emergency vehicle that needs to get through."