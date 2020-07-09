Man’s chilling words to ex: ‘You’re going to die tonight’

One night in June, Benjamin Thomas Ramsdell forced his ex-partner into a car and drove her to a lake telling her she would “never be going home again”.

A BRISBANE man forced his ex-partner into a car, telling her "You are going to die tonight," while texting her parents to tell them they would never see their daughter again.

It was not the first time Benjamin Thomas Ramsdell, 31, told his partner of seven years and mother of his children that she would die that night, a Brisbane court.

Earlier on June 19 last year, Ramsdell became aggressive after he could not find his bank card and turned on his partner.

He punched her in the face, choked and "squeezed his fingernails into her neck" in front of their two-year-old son.

The Pine Rivers father then forced her into a car and began speeding, telling her he was going to "drive into traffic" while messaging her parents telling them she was "gone and never coming back".

Ramsdell drove his ex-partner around for more than an hour before pulling into Samsonvale Lake.

"He saw a sign to Samsonvale Lake, he turned towards the lake and told her you're never going to be going home again'," Prosecutor Melissa Wilson told the Brisbane District Court this afternoon.

"He said 'Give me a good reason why I shouldn't kill you' and she said 'If I'm not here for the kids and you can't be in jail'."

The court was told the terrifying 90-minute ordeal ended when she managed to hide in bushland and run to a nearby property for help.

When Queensland Police attended, Ramsdell was tasered after he threatened to stab one of the officers.

Ramsdell appeared in the dock of the district court where he pleaded guilty to common assault, choking, deprivation of liberty, assault occasioning bodily harm, threatening violence and obstructing a police officer.

Ms Wilson asked the court to sentence Ramsdell to four years' jail, saying the community was tired of "gratuitous violence" and was still reeling from the deaths of Hannah Baxter and her three children.

"The community is essentially sick of defendants like this committing domestic violence against their partners," she said.

"His behaviour was aggressive, threatening and abusive and deliberately cruel and it was designed to terrify and overpower her."

The court was read a letter from Ramsdell who apologised to his ex-partner, her parents and their children for "destroying" their family.

"My actions were shameful and cowardly and I deeply regret the suffering I have caused," Ramsdell told the court.

His barrister Jack Kennedy said on the night of the offending, he had taken a "cocktail" of Valium and Panadeine Forte before drinking.

"It doesn't of course excuse his behaviour, but it does perhaps provide some context for his behaviour," Mr Kennedy said.

Judge Paul Smith described Ramsdell's childhood as "tragic" and punctuated with homelessness, drugs, and severe domestic violence that caused lifelong back injuries.

He noted that since being granted bail in August last year, Ramsdell had not reoffended.

Ramsdell was sentenced to three years' jail and will be eligible for parole on May 8, 2021.

A domestic violence protection order will remain in place until 2025.

*For 24-hour support phone Queensland's DVConnect on 1800 811 811 or MensLine on 1800 600 636, NSW's Domestic Violence Line on 1800 656 463 or the national hotline 1800RESPECT (1800 737 732).

