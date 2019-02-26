Menu
How to survive a RIP
Body pulled from water near Cronulla

by Phoebe Loomes
26th Feb 2019 1:59 PM

A man's body has been pulled from the water in the Sutherland Shire this morning after a suspected fishing accident.

Emergency crews were called to the Royal National Park about 11am after reports of a man's body floating in the water near Little Marley Beach.

A rescue helicopter commenced emergency winching recovery operations to recover the body.

Paramedics were unable to revive the man and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A fishing vessel was found on the rocks at nearby Bundeena.

The man has not yet been formally identified.

Authorities were called to the area about 11am this morning after a man's body was seen floating in the water. Source: Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopters
Police do not believe the recovered body belongs to the man still missing after being washed off the rocks at another swimming spot in the National Park yesterday.

Yesterday, two men were swimming at the Figure Eight Pools in the National Park. While one of the men swam back to the rocks, the other did not resurface.

