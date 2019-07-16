Man’s body left three hours before found

NSW Police are seeking witnesses after a man was found dead on the Pacific Highway, near Kempsey, on the Mid North Coast.

About 11.55pm on Monday, police were called after the body of a man, believed to be aged about 30, was found in the breakdown lane of the Pacific Highway at Barraganyatti, north of Kempsey.

Inquiries suggest the man was struck by a northbound vehicle, possibly a truck, which failed to stop after the incident.

It is unknown when the man was struck, however it may have been up to three hours before his body was discovered.

A crime scene has been established at the location.

One northbound is closed whilst the scene is examined.

Mid North Coast Crash Investigation Unit are attending the scene.

Police are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with dashcam vision that may assist the investigation, to come forward.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.