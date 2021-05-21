Menu
Specialist investigators have been called to the scene. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard
News

Man’s body found under parked truck

by Erin Lyons
21st May 2021 7:19 AM | Updated: 7:59 AM

A man has been found dead under a parked truck in Sydney’s southwest.

The truck driver made the grim discovery about 3.30am Friday, 2GB reported.

Police said the incident occurred on Railway Parade, close to Allawah Train Station.

A crime scene has been established and the Crash Investigation Unit has been called in.

Railway Parade is closed to traffic in both directions between Illawarra and Elizabeth streets and pedestrians cannot access the train station from the eastern side.

More to come

Originally published as Man's body found under parked truck

