The old-style Nissan Navara ute found under the Jack Phillips Bridge on Peter Delemothe Road at Bogie.
Man’s body found under bridge month after last sighting

Tara Miko
8th Jan 2020 12:23 PM | Updated: 12:52 PM
POLICE are trying to track the final movements of a Collinsville man found dead in a crashed ute in the Whitsunday region yesterday.

The 35 year old was found inside the black Nissan Navara about 3pm yesterday when a member of the public spotted the ute under a bridge at Bogie.

The ute was found in a dry creek bed under the Jack Phillips Bridge on Peter Delemothe Rd.

Police have identified the driver as a 35-year-old man from Collinsville, and notified his next of kin late yesterday.

The last confirmed sighting of the ute and the driver, whose name has not been released, was on December 10 in the Bogie area.

Police have appealed for help tracking the vehicle and man's movement as part of ongoing investigations.

"Investigators are appealing for anyone who may have seen a black old-style Nissan Navara travelling in the Bogie area between December 10, 2019, and yesterday to contact police," a statement read.

Forensic Crash Unit investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information is urged to phone Policelink on 13 14 44.

