Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man's body found in search for missing woman Ruth Ridley

4th Nov 2019 1:05 PM

A man's body has been found in a car near the NSW-Victoria border as police continue to search for missing woman Ruth Ridley.

Police believe Mrs Ridley, 58, travelled from her home in Port Macquarie to Tumbarumba on October 18 in a dark blue Mitsubishi Pajero.

On Monday, NSW Police said the Pajero was found on October 29 in Shelley in Victoria, with the body of 61-year-old Gary Ridley inside.

He is Mrs Ridley's former husband.

She was reported missing on October 30.

More Stories

dead gary ridley missing ruth ridley

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $7k for sensory program for kids with challenges

        premium_icon $7k for sensory program for kids with challenges

        News Craft giant Cricut has donated $7045 to help kids with challenges at Redbank Plains State School.

        • 4th Nov 2019 12:00 PM
        Download your Melbourne Cup sweep here

        Download your Melbourne Cup sweep here

        Horses We’ve got all the odds, trainers, jockeys

        • 4th Nov 2019 11:43 AM
        • 1 PeaceOut1042
        Australia’s best form experts offer their Cup tips

        premium_icon Australia’s best form experts offer their Cup tips

        Horses One horse in particular is dividing opinion

        Drug users claim marijuana possession is for 'pain relief'

        premium_icon Drug users claim marijuana possession is for 'pain relief'

        Crime One man was wheelchair bound, another faces terminal cancer.