Man’s arm busted in alleged violent bat biffo

A man has allegedly beaten another man he accused of following his girlfriend. Pic: file photo

A man has allegedly beaten another man he accused of following his girlfriend. Pic: file photo

A MAN who accused another man of following his girlfriend was brutally assaulted with a bat that left him with a fractured bone protruding from his left elbow.

One of the perpetrators of the unprovoked attack, Stuart James Briggs, 31, from Redland Bay, has pleaded guilty in Ipswich District Court to unlawful assault causing grievous bodily harm to a man named David at Goodna on March 9, 2020.

Prosecutor, Crown legal officer Jessica Beckman said his co-accused Dean Boyd Vanderwal was sentenced in November.

She said the Tasmanian born Briggs had 71 offences on his Queensland record, the most serious being a wounding in 2016.

The court heard he had been in and out of jail for offences that led to breaches of suspended sentences and a parole order.

Ms Beckman said the context for the assault had been an incident where the man confronted Vanderwal and Briggs in a car and accused the pair of following his girlfriend.

Vanderwal later picked up a metal pole and threatened to get a knife to stab the man.

It is alleged David then took a step backwards and tripped on the gutter and fell.

Vanderwal allegedly struck his arm with the pole which occurred when David raised his arm to protect his face.

David told police afterwards that he heard the sound of “a crack”.

Briggs then allegedly kicked him in the back of the head and David was again struck by the pole.

He tried to get away and was chased by Briggs who then held the pole.

As a result of the injury he had to stop working, causing him financial hardship.

Ms Beckman said Vanderwal received a three-year jail penalty and was to receive parole after he served 10 months.

The court heard that the injured man made it clear he did not want to fight, and it was Vanderwal who initiated the violence in what was an unprovoked attack.

Briggs then became involved.

Although Briggs was not the person who struck the blow that caused the grievous injury he was party to it.

The Crown sought a three-year sentence.

Ms Beckman noted that he had personal issues and struggles but said he was a risk to community safety.

He has been in jail serving out the remainder of a sentence imposed for earlier serious offences and been in custody 11 months.

Defence barrister Cecelia Bernardin argued that the 11 months should be taken into account, and Briggs should receive immediate eligibility to begin his application for parole.

She tended a psychological report and medical reports, saying Briggs suffered from the effects of foetal alcohol syndrome, had intellectual impairments and attended a special school, and began sniffing paint at the age of eight.

As a young teenager he reportedly started using cannabis and methylamphetamine.

Ms Bernardin conceded that his criminal history in Queensland was of concern.

Judge Bernard Porter QC said his history included chasing a person with a knife, striking a police officer in the mouth, and threatening a neighbour with a knife, and convicted of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Judge Porter said it was Vanderwal who inflamed the situation and who picked up the pole at the car saying, “I’m going to get a knife and stab you’.

When he fell after being struck by the pole it was Briggs who began kicking him in the head.

Judge Porter took into account his personal life struggles, the time in custody and sentenced him to a three-year jail term for his role.

He was given immediate eligibility to begin making his parole application.