Man’s alleged violent assault fractured victim’s elbow

BAIL REFUSED: Dean Boyd Vanderwal, who is charged with grievous bodily harm, was refused bail in Brisbane Supreme Court on Thursday.

BAIL REFUSED: Dean Boyd Vanderwal, who is charged with grievous bodily harm, was refused bail in Brisbane Supreme Court on Thursday.

A MAN accused of fracturing another person’s elbow has been refused bail.

Ipswich man Dean Boyd Vanderwal, who is charged with grievous bodily harm, applied for bail at Brisbane Supreme Court on Thursday.

Police allege he was involved in a violent confrontation on March 9.

It is alleged Vanderwal got into an altercation with another man and swung a metal pole at him.

The impact left bone protruding from the victim’s left elbow, the court was told.

While on the ground, the victim was allegedly further assaulted by Vanderwal and a co-accused, before Vanderwal allegedly grabbed a knife.

The alleged victim required emergency surgery on his elbow and sustained welts and bruises on his back, the court was told.

Defence lawyer Kelsea Robinson said Vanderwal would comply with strict bail conditions, including a curfew and drug and alcohol testing, if he was released.

Crown prosecutor Amanda Robinson argued he could not be trusted to comply with bail orders because he had been convicted for previous breaches.

“The attack on the complainant was unprovoked and vicious,” Ms Robinson said.

“The defendant has been subject to terms of imprisonment … which has been no deterrent to him.”

Justice Frances Williams refused bail, saying Vanderwal’s risk to the safety and welfare of others “cannot be ameliorated sufficiently”.

His matter will be mentioned in Ipswich Magistrates Court on May 20.

– NewsRegional