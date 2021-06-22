Menu
Login
GENERICS
GENERICS
News

Man’s alleged sick act in Sydney store

by Anton Nilsson
22nd Jun 2021 9:35 AM | Updated: 10:00 AM

A man from Sydney’s eastern suburbs has been charged with sexually touching a child.

The 58-year-old Dover Heights man allegedly touched a five-year-old girl in a store in Bondi on June 4, police said.

Police were called to the store following the alleged incident and arrested the man there at around 3.45pm.

The man was taken to Waverley police station and charged with 11 counts of intentionally sexually touching a child under 10 years.

He appeared at Parramatta Bail Court the following day and was refused bail and was due for another court appearance at Central Local Court on Tuesday.

The man was arrested by detectives from the child abuse and sex crimes squad, which is made up of specialists trained to investigate allegations of sexual assault and other crimes.

Originally published as Man’s alleged sick act in Sydney store

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council’s $22 million roads blitz in budget

        Premium Content Council’s $22 million roads blitz in budget

        News Mayor Teresa Harding says public calls to bring roads up to scratch in the city’s older suburbs has led to a significant investment.

        Faces of the 2021 Ipswich Cup: Were you snapped?

        Premium Content Faces of the 2021 Ipswich Cup: Were you snapped?

        News Crowds dressed in their race day best flocked to the Ipswich Turf Club. SEE THE...

        Revamped CBD precinct reaches new milestone

        Premium Content Revamped CBD precinct reaches new milestone

        News See inside Ipswich’s new council chambers and administration building. SEE THE...

        Everybody appearing at Ipswich Magistrates Court, June 22

        Premium Content Everybody appearing at Ipswich Magistrates Court, June 22

        News Matters listed at Ipswich Magistrates Court on Tuesday