Lismore Court House in Zadoc Street.
Lismore Court House in Zadoc Street. Marc Stapelberg
Crime

Man's alleged 'horrible' act of cruelty on pet Chihuahua

Hamish Broome
by
11th Apr 2018 5:00 AM

POLICE allege Raymond Lyle Roberts, 49, "committed a horrible act of cruelty upon a small defenceless dog" when he threw a pet Chihuahua.

The beloved pet dog was allegedly brain damaged as a result of the incident in Nimbin on the evening of January 13 this year.

Mr Roberts was at a female friend's home in Nimbin when the alleged incident unfolded.

Following an argument with his friend, he allegedly picked up the three-year-old female dog by the scruff of the neck and threw it down hard.

The Goonellabah resident was subsequently charged with aggravated animal cruelty.

In granting bail, court papers stated Mr Roberts was a welfare recipient with an extensive criminal history including numerous convictions for violent offences including assault, rob, sexual assault, plus break and enter and property theft.

He had also failed to appear in court on five previous occasions.

On Monday this week, he pleaded not guilty in Lismore Local Court.

The matter is now scheduled for a hearing in Lismore Local Court on May 30.

