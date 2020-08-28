Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Gladstone man was caught with marijuana while on a suspended sentence. Picture: iStock
A Gladstone man was caught with marijuana while on a suspended sentence. Picture: iStock
Crime

Man’s 15-year addicition to meth and heroin

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
28th Aug 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:29 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE man addicted to drugs breached his suspended jail sentence when he was found with marijuana.

Andre Seguin, 56, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Wednesday to possessing dangerous drugs.

The court was told Seguin was found with 3.1g of marijuana in his pants during a search.

At the time he was subject to a three-month suspended sentence for drug offences in 2019.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito told the court Seguin's offending stemmed from 15 years of addiction to meth and heroin.

Seguin was sentenced to six months' imprisonment with immediate parole.

Convictions were recorded.

Read more drug possession:

Man pepper sprayed, tasered, wrestled in police stand-off

Drug user kept large kitchen knife in car 'for protection'

Woodfire pizza van owner forced out of town

More Stories

gladstonecourt gladstone drug possession gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How sport park upgrades will bring new competition to town

        Premium Content How sport park upgrades will bring new competition to town

        Sport A NEW pitch will not only boost new junior competition, but there’s a chance of A-Grade cricket under lights.

        • 28th Aug 2020 6:00 AM
        Online predator sting unravels sickening family secret

        Premium Content Online predator sting unravels sickening family secret

        News Police posed as a teenage girl to lure a sex offender into a trap, exposing even...

        Investigation launched after serious farm injury

        Premium Content Investigation launched after serious farm injury

        Breaking Inspectors are investigating a Lockyer Valley farm

        Joint backing provides valuable new Ipswich netball facility

        Joint backing provides valuable new Ipswich netball facility

        Netball Community to benefit from improved amenities at Limestone Park.