Gent shows court his manners after 'racism' in bottle shop

Ross Irby
by
26th Sep 2019 2:00 PM
A GENTLEMAN on a public nuisance charge showed his good manners, telling an Ipswich magistrate to excuse his back when he turned to leave the courtroom.

Thomas Thorpe had just been dealt with in Ipswich Magistrates Court for a public nuisance offence in a bottle shop, saying it was a reaction to racism, when he went on to show his good manners.

Thomas Clarence Thorpe, 44, a disability pensioner from Ipswich, pleaded guilty to causing public nuisance at the liquor outlet on August 11.

"I got racially abused," Thorpe said.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said police were called to a liquor store in August where staff showed officers CCTV footage. It pictured Thorpe entering the store then getting agitated with staff.

Sgt Caldwell said Thorpe raised his voice accusing staff of being racist and calling them names

Police later went to his place of abode, where Thorpe said he'd gone into the store and alleged its staff had been racist toward him.

When asked by Magistrate David Shepherd as to what his disability support pension was for, Thorpe replied: "I got hit by a train".

"As you'd appreciate I got head injuries, spinal injuries," he said.

Mr Shepherd said there was no room in society for rascism.

"But sometimes not responding to ignorance of others is best," he said.

"You have got to pick your battles Mr Thorpe."

Thorpe was convicted and fined $100.

"I salute you," said Thorpe, set to walk from the courtroom.

"Respect your elders. And excuse my back," before turning to walk out.

Ipswich Queensland Times

