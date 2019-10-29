Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rugby League

Manly star accused of stabbing man during church brawl

by Nick Hansen and Ava Benny-Morrison
29th Oct 2019 12:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MANLY Sea Eagles player Manase Fainu has been charged over his alleged involvement in a church brawl in south west Sydney.

Police will allege that Fainu was involved in an altercation when he produced a knife and stabbed another man.

 

Fainu was charged with wound person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, affray and recklessly cause grievous bodily harm in company.

Fainu was refused bail to appear at Liverpool Local Court today

The 21-year-old forward who debuted for the club in 2018 walked into Liverpool Police Station first thing on Tuesday morning, where he was questioned by officers.

Police said Fainu was being questioned over a brawl which erupted at a church dance in Wattle Grove on Friday night, with one of the men involved in the fight stabbed.

"About 11.30pm officers from Liverpool attended Conroy Rd at Wattle Grove after reports of a brawl once we go there we found the group had dispersed," a police spokeswoman said.

"A 24-year-old man was treated by ambulance paramedics for a stab wound."

The man was taken to Liverpool Hospital in a stable condition.

The Manly club has reported the incident to the NRL Integrity Unit.

"Manly Warringah Sea Eagles are aware of an incident involving Manase Fainu over the weekend. The club has spoken to his management and have informed the NRL Integrity Unit," a statement from the club said.

"The club is monitoring the situation pending further investigation."

More Stories

Show More
manase fainu manly sea eagles nrl rugby league stabbing
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    177 spots available at new Ipswich childcare centre

    premium_icon 177 spots available at new Ipswich childcare centre

    News The centre is now taking enrolments ahead of its grand opening

    • 29th Oct 2019 12:00 PM
    Deceased estate to raise more than $400k for cancer research

    premium_icon Deceased estate to raise more than $400k for cancer research

    News The sale will make a local man's dying wish come true.

    • 29th Oct 2019 11:25 AM
    Motive behind European party couple's kidnapping unclear

    premium_icon Motive behind European party couple's kidnapping unclear

    News Police work to determine the motive behind the attack.

    Man douses motel guests in petrol, tries to torch them

    premium_icon Man douses motel guests in petrol, tries to torch them

    Crime The horror of what he did left an emotional impact on them.