Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dylan Walker has been stood down, forcing coach Des Hasler to draw on rookie players.
Dylan Walker has been stood down, forcing coach Des Hasler to draw on rookie players.
Rugby League

Walker first test of Greenberg’s new powers

1st Mar 2019 5:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DYLAN Walker has been stood down by the NRL, with chief executive Todd Greenberg using the new discretionary powers handed to him by the ARL commission.

The Sea Eagles announced Walker, who was charged with assaulting his partner in December but pleaded not guilty to the matter in January, would be sidelined underf the game's new "no fault" stand down policy until the completion of his matter before the court.

"The NRL stresses that we are making no judgment on his guilt or innocence. That is a matter for the courts," Greenberg said.

Manly immediately accepted the ban.

"We accept this decision as part of the NRL's drive to significantly uplift player behaviour and the overall image of the game on and off the field,'' Sea Eagles chief executive Lyall Gorman said.

"Equally Dylan's welfare is paramount to us and we will continue to provide full support to him and his family.

"Naturally we are disappointed to lose Dylan from our playing squad.

"In discussions with the NRL earlier this morning, the club has been advised that a future application for salary cap relief as a result of this stand down will be looked upon favourably.

"Hopefully this matter will be finalised at the next scheduled hearing date on Friday, May 10."

On Wednesday, the ARL Commission  pushed through changes to its behavioural policy, allowing the NRL to stand down players charged with major crimes.

Under the policy, players facing charges that carry jail terms of 11 years or more are automatically stood aside on full pay.

Also, Greenberg has the discretion to stand down players accused of other offences, including violence against women and children.

More Stories

Show More
dylan walker lyall gorman manly sea eagles nrl todd greenberg
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Grounds looking spick and span as hundreds clean up

    premium_icon Grounds looking spick and span as hundreds clean up

    Environment They joined over 500,000 others in taking part in the clean up.

    • 1st Mar 2019 5:44 PM
    80-year-old's heartfelt search after car accident

    80-year-old's heartfelt search after car accident

    Offbeat Can you help Dawn find this woman?

    GALLERY: 40 adorable doggie double acts

    premium_icon GALLERY: 40 adorable doggie double acts

    News We've chosen a few of our favourites here

    Motorcyclist transported to hospital following crash

    Motorcyclist transported to hospital following crash

    News Patient transported to PA hospital following crash on Warrego Hwy

    • 1st Mar 2019 4:53 PM