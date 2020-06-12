Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ipswich Greyhound Racing Club president Colin Fry is happy about being able to continue his long association with the sport. Picture: Cordell Richardson
Ipswich Greyhound Racing Club president Colin Fry is happy about being able to continue his long association with the sport. Picture: Cordell Richardson
Sport

Manly fan has added reason to enjoy time in Ipswich

David Lems
12th Jun 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BEING a sporting all-rounder from the western suburbs of Sydney, Colin Fry has adapted well to his new role in Ipswich.

He’s launched quickly out of the proverbial barriers to work with the Ipswich Greyhound Racing Club committee and loyal supporters.

Fry took over from former president George Evans 12 months ago after a year-long stint as club treasurer.

“I’m enjoying the role,’’ Fry, 65, said.

“I haven’t really done this sort of thing before but it’s quite good.

“There’s a lot more hands-on, especially in our set-up at Ipswich.

“We are a small committee and we don’t actually have a large workforce.

“There’s a bit involved in keeping it all operating and going.’’

Fry appreciated the assistance from his committee, operations manager Narelle Long and tireless club supporter Merv Page.

Before moving north, Fry began his extensive association with greyhound racing through his father Bill in Sydney.

“My interest started back when I was like a young teenager,’’ Fry said.

“My dad had dogs and I just liked the dogs and got involved over the years.

“I stayed involved as a trainer and a breeder for many years. Now, I’m just an owner.’’

With wife Barbara, Colin currently has five dogs.

After 35 years in the western suburbs, he relocated to south east Queensland for family and lifestyle reasons.

Based at the Gold Coast after residing at Greenbank previously, Fry has greyhounds including Barcol Boy which finished third in the recent 431m auction series final at the Ipswich Showgrounds.

Another of his recent successful runners is handy bitch Cosmic Capers.

As a Manly support, Fry has two of his current racing dogs - Barcol Boy and Colbar Boy - bearing kennel names Jake and Tom, after the Trbojevic footballing brothers.

Being a mechanic by trade, Fry’s occupation was in air conditioning commercial sales.

He has always kept fairly active in a variety of sport, including playing rugby league in Sydney, martial arts and lots of squash.

ipswich greyhound racing club manly rugby league club queensland greyhound news
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police widen search for missing man

        premium_icon Police widen search for missing man

        News Police hold concerns for Ipswich man, who has not been seen since Tuesday

        JUST IN: Govt backflips on Monster Family Spectacular call

        premium_icon JUST IN: Govt backflips on Monster Family Spectacular call

        Breaking Monster truck event confusion due to health regulations

        Drug driver’s high speed crash ‘could have killed’

        premium_icon Drug driver’s high speed crash ‘could have killed’

        News Girlfriend flung from vehicle in suspended driver's high-speed crash

        PM apologises for 'no slavery' comments, blasts protestors

        premium_icon PM apologises for 'no slavery' comments, blasts protestors

        Breaking Scott Morrison is updating Australians on the fight against COVID-19

        • 12th Jun 2020 12:59 PM
        • 2 fantastic