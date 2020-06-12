Manly fan has added reason to enjoy time in Ipswich

Ipswich Greyhound Racing Club president Colin Fry is happy about being able to continue his long association with the sport. Picture: Cordell Richardson

Ipswich Greyhound Racing Club president Colin Fry is happy about being able to continue his long association with the sport. Picture: Cordell Richardson

BEING a sporting all-rounder from the western suburbs of Sydney, Colin Fry has adapted well to his new role in Ipswich.

He’s launched quickly out of the proverbial barriers to work with the Ipswich Greyhound Racing Club committee and loyal supporters.

Fry took over from former president George Evans 12 months ago after a year-long stint as club treasurer.

“I’m enjoying the role,’’ Fry, 65, said.

“I haven’t really done this sort of thing before but it’s quite good.

“There’s a lot more hands-on, especially in our set-up at Ipswich.

“We are a small committee and we don’t actually have a large workforce.

“There’s a bit involved in keeping it all operating and going.’’

Fry appreciated the assistance from his committee, operations manager Narelle Long and tireless club supporter Merv Page.

Before moving north, Fry began his extensive association with greyhound racing through his father Bill in Sydney.

“My interest started back when I was like a young teenager,’’ Fry said.

“My dad had dogs and I just liked the dogs and got involved over the years.

“I stayed involved as a trainer and a breeder for many years. Now, I’m just an owner.’’

With wife Barbara, Colin currently has five dogs.

After 35 years in the western suburbs, he relocated to south east Queensland for family and lifestyle reasons.

Based at the Gold Coast after residing at Greenbank previously, Fry has greyhounds including Barcol Boy which finished third in the recent 431m auction series final at the Ipswich Showgrounds.

Another of his recent successful runners is handy bitch Cosmic Capers.

As a Manly support, Fry has two of his current racing dogs - Barcol Boy and Colbar Boy - bearing kennel names Jake and Tom, after the Trbojevic footballing brothers.

Being a mechanic by trade, Fry’s occupation was in air conditioning commercial sales.

He has always kept fairly active in a variety of sport, including playing rugby league in Sydney, martial arts and lots of squash.