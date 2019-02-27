Manhunt underway after Rebels bikie shot

A MAN shot on the Gold Coast overnight has been revealed as a patched Rebels bikie and former MMA fighter nicknamed 'Pitbull'.

Gokhan Turkyilmaz, who is facing ice trafficking charges, was shot at a house at Upper Coomera last night.

Police attended the Kumnick St residence about 8.30pm where they found a 33-year-old male with gunshot wounds.

A group of men who were at the house fled and the victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatened injuries.

Police sources have confirmed the victim was Turkyilmaz.

Turkyilmaz is on bail on serious drug charges after being arrested in a major police operation in 2017.

He was among 12 people arrested in raids on 15 homes and businesses across Cairns, the Gold Coast and Sydney as part of Operation Papa Apaco.

Police allege Turkyilmaz, a former MMA fighter and tattoo shop owner, was the 'enforcer' of an ice trafficking ring, funnelling large quantities of the drug into Cairns.

He was due to appear in the Cairns Supreme Court tomorrow for further mention of the charges.

Police are expected to hold a media conference later today to reveal more details of the shooting.

Police are appealing for anyone who might have seen anything suspicious in the area around the time of the shooting, or have dashcam footage, to come forward.