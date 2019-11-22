Menu
Caloundra's CBX Hotel, Bulcock Street. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.
Crime

Manhunt continues for pokie room bandits

Scott Sawyer
by
23rd Nov 2019 10:47 AM
POLICE are seeking public assistance to locate three men who held up a Caloundra pub at gunpoint.

The three men stormed the CBX Hotel on Bulcock St about 4.50am Friday armed with guns which included a sawn-off shotgun and rifle.

The entered the pokie room, where they held seven people at gunpoint, before making off with a small amount of cash.

Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch officer-in-charge, Acting Senior Sergeant Chris Eaton said they'd arrived in a black Mitsubishi sedan, which was captured on CCTV footage fleeing the scene after the robbery.

"When the offenders have come in, they've pointed firearms at the security guard and the people in the poker machine room, they've demanded that those persons place their hands on their head and not move from where they were," he said.

"The third offender ... has gone up to the female attendant, threatened her with a firearm and demanded the takings from behind the till."

Sen Sgt Eaton said it would've been a terrifying experience for those in the hotel at the time, and he was very concerned that the three offenders had been armed.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman this morning advised there were no updates on the case, but pleaded for any member of the public with information about the offenders to contact police.

Sen Sgt Eaton urged the public not to approach the offenders, but to immediately call police.

