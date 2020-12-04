Menu
Police have identified the man who shot a 21-year-old woman at a home.
Crime

Manhunt continues as police identify shooter

by Erin Smith
4th Dec 2020 10:37 AM
A police search is underway for a man who accidentally shot a 21-year-old woman during an argument at a Burpengary East home yesterday afternoon.

Police and paramedics were called to the Talbot Way home just after 1pm yesterday after multiple reports of a gunshot.

It is understood that a man accidentally discharged a gun, wounding a woman, after an argument.

There were six children home at the time, including two children.

A 21-year-old Curra woman was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition.

No one else was injured during the incident.

A crime scene was established at a Talbot Way home at Burpengary East after a woman was shot in the arm on December 3. Photo Erin Smith
Detective Sergeant Michael Thomas, with Moreton South CIB, said the woman was recovering in hospital but would require surgery for a wrist injury.

Police initially said they were looking for two men involved in the incident.

Det Sgt Thomas said police were now looking for just one alleged offender.

"Initial inquiries suggest it was an accidental discharge of a firearm from a male who was at the address," he said.

"Police are aware of the identity of that male and are seeking to locate him.

"The man and woman were known to each other."

Det Sgt Thomas said they were yet to find the weapon.

 

Originally published as Manhunt continues as police identify shooter

