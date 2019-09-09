Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ivona Jovanovic was shot dead in a quiet street.
Ivona Jovanovic was shot dead in a quiet street. Facebook
News

Manhunt after woman shot dead

by Talisa Eley & Emily Halloran
9th Sep 2019 7:09 AM | Updated: 8:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has been shot dead in a terrifying attack on the Gold Coast overnight with the shooter still at large.

The 27-year-old Labrador woman was shot in the chest at a home in Highland Park, in the city's north west.

Police were called to Renfrew Dr, near Kincaid Dr, about 8.30pm on Sunday.

 

Gold Coast police remain at the scene of a murder investigation this morning.
Gold Coast police remain at the scene of a murder investigation this morning.

The woman was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital where she died a short time later.

It is understood the shooter was known to her.

A homicide investigation has been launched by police, with forensic officers spending the night combing the home for clues.

Ivona Jovanovic was killed at a Highland Park home on the Gold Coast on Sunday night.
Ivona Jovanovic was killed at a Highland Park home on the Gold Coast on Sunday night. Facebook

A man who has lived on the "quiet" street for more than 20 years said he didn't hear anything last night.

"It would have been some time after 8.30pm when I heard police showing up," he said.

"It's a recessed house, so it's unlikely we would have heard anything.

A car across the road is also wrapped in police tape.
A car across the road is also wrapped in police tape.

"It's always been quite a quiet street."

Police are calling on witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage or CCTV from around the area to call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks gold coast shooting

Top Stories

    How our appetite for Uber Eats has grown since it launched

    premium_icon How our appetite for Uber Eats has grown since it launched

    Business 'We're working closely with our Ipswich restaurant and delivery partners to continually improve the offering and we're happy to see that is producing results'.

    $250,000 reward still on offer for 29-year-old crime

    premium_icon $250,000 reward still on offer for 29-year-old crime

    News In 1992 a 22-year-old was charged with murder and arson.

    Uber Eats takes big bite but it's integral for business

    premium_icon Uber Eats takes big bite but it's integral for business

    Business Did you know how much of a cut Uber Eats takes from each order?

    Young environmental hero inspiring others to clean up act

    premium_icon Young environmental hero inspiring others to clean up act

    Community Riley has recycled more than 12,000 containers and counting.