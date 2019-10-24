Mangrove jack activity firing up at Gold Coast

FISHING LINES

THE afternoon storms and warmer weather are heating the fishing up on the Gold Coast.

Mangrove jacks dominate the reports of late and there have been a lot of anglers coming in chasing the latest lures and products to hook a "red dog''.

A good starting point is working the numerous canals and rock walls of the Gold Coast as they hold good populations of mangrove jacks.

Lure fishing for them is an exciting and rewarding style of angling as the hit and the fight will test your gear and your patience.

Popular lures for mangrove jacks include the Jackall Squirrel 79, Molix RT Shads and the Lucky Craft G-Splash.

The key is casting your lures as close to structure as possible. Sometimes 30cm is too far away.

Small twitches while retrieving top water lures can entice a strike while a steady retrieve is all that's needed with soft plastics and diving lures.

The use of an electric motor is helpful to negotiate the pontoons and other structure while casting.

If bait fishing, strips of mullet fillet or live herring and mullet are great options.

Focus on likely areas that jacks can ambush prey like rock walls, bridge pylons and rocky shoals.

Late afternoons into the night or early mornings are prime feeding times for jacks. If these periods coincide with a falling tide it can really increase your chances.

Plenty of flathead are being caught in the shallows of the southern bay islands and the Jumpinpin area.

Soft plastics are the go if you are drifting the flats or walking the edge as you can cover a lot of ground and focus on drop-offs.

Choose a heavy jig head like 1/4 to 3/8oz as you can work your plastic a little faster in the current. Hopping your plastic high in the water column and allowing it to sink back to the bottom seems to be a productive retrieve.

If fishing with kids, flathead are a great species to target as they take a wide range of baits. However small pilchards or strips of bonito are favoured.

Use a small sinker and circle hook to allow movement in your bait to attract their attention.

Freshwater fun

Somerset Dam is still fishing red hot as bass and yellowbelly still dominate the reports.

Somerset is a great dam to take the boat to. If you do not have a sounder don't worry as you can troll deep divers around until you find out where the bass are schooling.

If you have access to a sounder you can start looking for the schools on the edge of the old river bed near "Queen Street" or "Bay 13''.

Once the schools are found, try slow rolling spoons or soft plastics near the bottom. If the bass are feeding more aggressive or higher in the water column try varying your retrieve or change to deep crank baits to increase your catch rates.

If you want to chase yellowbelly, they seem to have moved back to the steeper edges and can be targeted by casting deep divers or lipless vibes like the Jackall Tn60s into the shallows and slowly retrieving them back to the boat.

If bait fishing, try to find a steep rocky bank with timber near by as the cover lets them move around more freely.

Try live worms or prawns with a tiny sinker to stop you getting snagged so often.

Top catches

Have you been out and about enjoying some recent fishing success?

If so, email your best photos and information to: qtsport@qt.com.au

Include your name, suburb and relevant details about your special catch.