Mandatory training for all council candidates now live

ALL hopeful candidates in next year's March 2020 local government elections are now required to complete an online training course before they nominate.

According to social media four Ipswich council hopefuls, mayoral candidates Dave Martin and Teresa Harding, Division 4 candidate Kate Kunzelmann and Division 2 candidate James Pinnell have already completed the training.

The compulsory training, as a requirement for nomination, is now live and was part of the Local Government Electoral (Implementing Stage 2 of Belcarra) and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2019 passed by Parliament on 16 October.

Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said the training was integral to promoting community confidence in the sector.

"Queenslanders deserve representation of the highest calibre and mandatory training will mean they have elected officials who have a better understanding of their responsibilities and obligations when serving their communities,” Mr Hinchliffe said.

"This was an important recommendation in the Crime and Corruption Commission's Operation Belcarra Report and will make sure all candidates go in with their eyes wide open about what is required during the campaign and as a councillor once elected.”

The training includes information such as obligations in relation to reporting donations and expenditure during the campaign as well as the requirement to have a dedicated bank account. It also details responsibilities once elected, such as understanding conflicts of interest, the Code of Conduct and requirements involved with a councillor's register of interests.

Mr Hinchliffe said the free training was now available on the Department of Local Government, Racing and Multicultural Affairs website for all intending candidates.

"An alternative to the online training will be face-to-face training at various locations around the state,” he said.

For information about the online training as well information sessions visit dlgrma.qld.gov.au/candidates