Health staff identify workplace bullies

ALMOST one quarter of staff at Ipswich's health service say they've been bullied.

And more than half of those didn't report the bullying with many believing "nothing would be done", a new report shows.

This month the results of a survey conducted last year were published.

Overall the results show an improvement at West Moreton Health, compared to 2016.

There was an increase participation in the survey, increased confidence in the integrity and quality of organisational leaders and a decrease in the number of staff who identified as having witnessed bullying and harassment in the workplace.

But the survey also shows 23% of the 1988 staff said they were victims of bullying and that fellow workers, including direct supervisors, were to blame.

Within the Working for Queensland survey, staff were asked 'who were you bullied by'? The top answers were; a fellow worker, immediate manager or supervisor, a senior manager and, a group of fellow workers.

There was also a significant increase in the number of staff saying they'd been bullied by their immediate manager, up 10% from last year's results.

West Moreton Health Executive Director for People and Culture, Ms Taresa Rosten said since the survey was conducted in August, "much work" had been done with staff.

"The positives in the 2017 results included a six to nine per cent improvement year-on-year in how staff viewed the integrity and the quality of organisational leaders," Ms Rosten said.

"At a time of growth and change for West Moreton, this vote of confidence is appreciated and not taken for granted.

"The survey also showed we need to improve in terms of staff safety, health and wellness and organisational fairness."

West Moreton Health has been through a period of upheaval since the sudden departure of former Chief Executive Sue McKee in January 2017, after about a year and six months in the role.

Following Ms McKee's departure, it was revealed there were significant bed shortages at Ipswich Hospital where the emergency department is under increasing pressure, off the back of population growth.

Dr Kerrie Freeman was appointed to the role of Chief Executive in June, after acting in the role for six months.

Since then, the service has been through a complete organisational restructure and undertaken five separate investigations into workplace culture in different departments, to address concerns about bullying.