Manager faces deportation after sexual assault at city store

A SUPERMARKET manager faces deportation after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a teenage girl who worked at his Ipswich store.

Harjeet Singh, 31, from Darra, pleaded guilty in the Ipswich District Court to sexually assaulting a girl aged 16; and indecent treatment of a child Under 16.

The incidents took place in an IGA store between October and late December 2016 when the girl was aged 15 and 10 months, and 16.

In his submission on penalty before Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC, defence barrister Ben Power argued for a jail sentence of less than 12 months as it would mean Singh "automatically fails the character test".

"The prospect of being deported back to India is very real for him," said Mr Power.

"It is not suggested that the 12-month point is a matter you should take into account, rather it is a feature that has some role to play in whether you impose actual imprisonment.

"He came to Australia nine years ago. His parents are farmers - not well off - and made a lot of sacrifices for him.

"In Australia he worked very hard.

"He is very conscious of this and it haunts him every day."

Mr Power said by returning to India he would suffer high "social shame", it would be a hardship, and job prospects in India were not good.

Although he had a science degree, the court heard Singh had been working in a supermarket.

With a small group of men including Singh's older brother present, Crown prosecutor Clayton Wallis said a psychologist report showed a lack of insight by Singh into his offending.

The court heard the report suggested Singh had been a somewhat isolated individual who had failed to meet his sexual needs.

Mr Wallis said there had been a persistence in his conduct and he had not undertaken any counselling since being charged.

Judge Horneman-Wren said Singh may need management training. Crown facts before the court stated that in the first incident, Singh followed the girl into a staff toilet cubicle and locked the door.

He tried to kiss her mouth and grabbed her buttocks but she pulled away and fled.

Judge Horneman-Wren the girl worked at the IGA and Singh was in a position of authority and trust in a working relationship.

"You pushed her against a wall. She pushed you away.

"You should have been in no doubt that your sexual advances were unwelcome," he said.

Judge Horneman-Wren said three months later, on Christmas Eve, Singh pushed the girl against lockers in the staff break room, kissed her, lifted her shirt and sexually assaulted her.

When she tried to get away Singh grabbed the back of her neck and pulled her back, and touched her inappropriately.

Judge Horneman-Wren said his conduct was persistent even when the frightened girl tried to get away.

"You twice engaged in such conduct," he said.

"There is a need to protect children and it is very important to deter similar behaviour.

"Those who have younger people under their supervision must be aware that abuse such as that won't be tolerated."

He noted that by pleading guilty, Singh had spared the victim the stress of having to give evidence.

He did not find any exceptional circumstances.

Singh was convicted and sentenced to nine months jail on each offence.

Singh was ordered to serve three months of actual time in jail, with the remaining sentence suspended for two years.