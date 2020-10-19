Menu
Keiron Hubbard, who previously attended Gatton Court last month, has yelled at the magistrate about their past encounter.
Crime

Man yells at magistrates, storms out of Gatton court

Ali Kuchel
19th Oct 2020 2:41 PM
A GATTON man has yelled at a magistrate and stormed out of court after asking why he was ignored during a previous matter.

Keiron Hubbard, 50, from Regency Downs, fronted the Gatton Magistrates court today, to set a hearing date for driving a vehicle without a licence that was SPER suspended.

After receiving his trial date, Hubbard questioned magistrate Howard Osborne why he was previously ignored in court last month.

“Why did you ignore my request when I was here last. You don’t even remember?” Hubbard said.

He continued to question Mr Howard about their previous encounter.

“I asked for some sort of reprieve on my licence and instead you disqualified it,” Hubbard said.

“I said I had served 10 months on a six-month suspension and you further suspended me by a six-month disqualification.”

Duty lawyer James Ryan tried to explain to Hubbard that the disqualification imposed was mandatory.

“You’re just going to ignore it again,” Hubbard yelled.

Mr Howard told Hubbard it was a mandatory sentence, to which Hubbard stormed out the court.

Hubbard will take his matter to a hearing on January 19, 2021.

gatton magistrates court
Gatton Star

