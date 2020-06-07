Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man in his 20s has been hospitalised after being wounded in an alleged brawl in the heart of Surfers Paradise overnight.
A man in his 20s has been hospitalised after being wounded in an alleged brawl in the heart of Surfers Paradise overnight.
Crime

Man wounded in party precinct brawl

by Rosemary Ball
7th Jun 2020 9:57 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man in his 20s has been hospitalised after being wounded in an alleged brawl in the heart of Surfers Paradise overnight.

Emergency services were called around 8.55pm after reports of a brawl on Peninsular Drive.

A man in his 20s was transported to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition with a lower limb wound.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman told the Bulletin: "The men are known to each other and investigations are ongoing".

Originally published as Man wounded in party precinct brawl

crime violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Three fires burning now in Somerset, Lockyer Valley

        premium_icon Three fires burning now in Somerset, Lockyer Valley

        Breaking Crews are battling blazes across the region this afternoon.

        Digging for truths from the past

        premium_icon Digging for truths from the past

        News Deep dig to draw new picture of ancient human movement

        Thief blames his crimes on his lover’s breast cancer

        premium_icon Thief blames his crimes on his lover’s breast cancer

        News Offender removed tracking device before breaking into business

        Jordan electorate celebrates some greats

        premium_icon Jordan electorate celebrates some greats

        News This years winners of the‘Jordan Greats Queensland Day Award’