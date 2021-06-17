Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency services were called to the crash at Winchester about 6.20pm Wednesday.
Emergency services were called to the crash at Winchester about 6.20pm Wednesday.
News

Man, woman in hospital after cars collide in head-on crash

Melanie Whiting
Tara Miko
and
16th Jun 2021 7:06 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE: Two people are in hospital after a head-on crash that closed a road for more than three hours.

Initial investigations indicate two cars struck head on along Peak Downs Mine Rd near the railway crossing at Winchester, southwest of Mackay, about 6.20pm.

The vehicles - a ute and a silver Ford sedan - are believed to have been extensively damaged.

A woman who was travelling in the sedan was treated at the scene for injuries before being taken to hospital with serious injuries.

She is understood to have been in a stable condition.

A man travelling in the ute suffered injuries and was also taken to hospital.

The Forensic Crash Unit was put on standby and a helicopter was requested but was not able to deploy to the scene.

Police and State Emergency Services crews remain on scene directing traffic.

 

INITIAL: Two people have been injured in a two-vehicle crash on the Peak Downs Highway southwest of Mackay.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 6.20pm Wednesday at Winchester.

Traffic is blocked on both directions of the highway.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said two people were injured.

Winchester is about 40km southeast of Moranbah.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

How to get Daily Mercury news straight to your inbox

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

editors picks emergency services peak downs highway peak downs highway crash winchester downs
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Brisbane woman slain in random stabbing attack after Tassie move

        Premium Content Brisbane woman slain in random stabbing attack after Tassie...

        News A Queensland woman allegedly murdered by a prowler while staying with a friend just weeks after moving to Tasmania has been remembered in a heartbreaking tribute from...

        Mayor, Tully clash over conflict of interest issue

        Premium Content Mayor, Tully clash over conflict of interest issue

        News The issue was raised by the LNP mayor about the Labor stalwart and party lines were...

        Dress to impress: Cup fashion tips from a seasoned pro

        Premium Content Dress to impress: Cup fashion tips from a seasoned pro

        News The Ipswich Cup Fashions on the Field contest is already drawing interest from...

        Leading trainers, jockeys show faith in Ipswich’s big day

        Premium Content Leading trainers, jockeys show faith in Ipswich’s big day

        Horses IT’S the major day on Ipswich’s racing calendar when some of Australia’s big guns...