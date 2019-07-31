Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man, woman arrive at court in ‘stolen’ car

31st Jul 2019 11:58 AM

 

A man and a woman have been arrested after allegedly arriving at court in a stolen car.

Police spotted a blue sedan in a fast food car park next to the Christies Beach Magistrates Court on Tuesday afternoon.

Checks revealed it had been stolen from Blakeview in July.

The alleged driver, a 34-year-old man from Whyalla, had just appeared in court on charges of illegal use of a motor vehicle.

He was promptly arrested and charged with the same offence, as well as driving while disqualified.

The woman, 23, was also charged with illegal use of a motor vehicle.

The man did not apply for bail and is expected to face court again today, while the woman was bailed to appear in August.

Police hope she will catch the bus that time.

More Stories

court crime editors picks stolen vehicle

Top Stories

    Verdict returned on businessman accused of kidnap, extortion

    premium_icon Verdict returned on businessman accused of kidnap, extortion

    Crime He was accused of kidnapping a married couple of 39 years and keeping them in a shipping container overnight to extort them for $1 million

    LAST CHANCE: $1 a week for 12 weeks

    LAST CHANCE: $1 a week for 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards

    What post office closure means for residents and businesses

    premium_icon What post office closure means for residents and businesses

    News Letters about the closure were sent out this morning

    Tribute to Hugh: A highly respected beautiful man

    premium_icon Tribute to Hugh: A highly respected beautiful man

    News O'Doherty remembered for deeds on and off the footy field