Generic hunting knife
News

Man with violent past caught carrying knife in public

Frances Klein
22nd Feb 2021 6:50 AM | Updated: 23rd Feb 2021 12:00 AM
A MAN who was on a suspended prison sentence for assault occasioning bodily harm faced Gympie Magistrates Court recently for carrying a knife in public.

William Thomas Miller, 32, was found with a silver flick knife in his backpack when he was questioned about a fare evasion during a railway patrol at Sunnybank on March 16, last year.

The knife had a 9cm blade and when questioned Miller told police "he liked silver things".

Mum who smashed in police station door was screaming at cops

On October 20 last year failed to appear at Holland Park Magistrates Court and again failed to appear on December 7 at Gympie Magistrates Court.

His lawyer told Gympie Magistrates Court earlier this month that Miller was remorseful and that the blade had been "double-bagged" at the time - inside a toiletry bag inside his backpack.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan told the defendant because the offence was committed in the operational period, he was required to serve the whole of the suspended term.

"In the circumstances, I think that would be an injustice- it's nothing like the previous assault occasioning bodily harm"

Mr Callaghan instead extended the suspended sentence and fined Miller $600.

A conviction was recorded.

