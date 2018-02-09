One-armed man wanted a fight

Reporter Ross Irby has wander-lust mixed with a sense of adventure, spending way too many years roaming about Australia, its back roads and off-shore foreign lands. Enjoys a yarn, story telling and tales, along with curiosity to find out about the lives and (mis)adventures of others. An off-beat sense of humour, not taking it all too seriously, along with big doses of flexibility/adaptability whatever the situation is the best way to go. You have to have the life experiences to have empathy...

HE'S lost an arm and a leg in a horrific train accident but Ashley Cobbo repeatedly comes before Ipswich courts on public nuisance offences.

Cobbo, on another return visit, was back before the court after challenging a fellow to a rumble.

Cobbo, 34, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to causing public nuisance at Ipswich railway station on November 28 last year.

Police prosecutor Bronson Ballard said Ipswich City Council staff in the Safe City camera control centre saw a male in Bell street at 1pm that day who was yelling at another male.

Mr Ballard said a one-armed man was seen to wave his arm around "in an aggressive manner".

With an ongoing babble of loud conversation in the courtroom before magistrate Virginia Sturgess, what the prosecutor then said was inaudible about what took place.

However, Mr Ballard later said there had been abuse by Cobbo toward police who went to the scene.

And Cobbo made threats toward witnesses at the scene, been unsteady on his feet (artificial leg), and smelled of alcohol.

Defence lawyer Trevor Hoskin said Cobbo was in Bell street waiting for transport when he believed two people there were making fun of him.

"He lost an arm and a leg in a train accident back in 1998," Mr Hoskin said.

"He wishes he'd taken an offer of police. Would have saved himself eight hours custody in watch house to sober up.

"He's had a difficult life since his injury and is a disability pensioner."

When Ms Sturgess noted that Cobbo had completed parole only days before the offence, Mr Hoskin said that was fortunate for him.

Ms Sturgess told Cobbo his conduct was disorderly and violent at the rail station and he'd harassed a person - "you challenged that person to a fight".

She said he had a long history that included assault causing bodily harm, and an assault police offence in March 2017, and public nuisance.

"You've got a very disturbing history behaving inappropriately in public places," Ms Sturgess said.

"It is difficult what would be an appropriate sentence for you. It is beyond a fine.

"You are probably paying off a SPER debt.

"You have got to keep yourself out of trouble Mr Cobbo."

Cobbo was sentenced to 14 days jail - suspended for six months.