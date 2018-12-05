Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man fighting for life after Burra house fire

5th Dec 2018 7:03 AM

A 33-year-old man has sustained burns to 90 per cent of his body after a house fire in the historic Mid-North town of Burra overnight.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a house on fire on McBride Stock Rd just after midnight on Wednesday.

The man at the property was airlifted to the Royal Adelaide Hospital where he remains in a life-threatening condition.

Fire cause investigators will examine the scene this morning.

The house was completely destroyed in the fire, with the damage bill estimated at $300,000.

burra house fire

Top Stories

    Family calls time on popular Ipswich pub

    premium_icon Family calls time on popular Ipswich pub

    Business SELLING the business that his family has proudly owned since 1986 was not an easy decision for David McLean to make.

    • 5th Dec 2018 8:09 AM
    Common phrase now offensive

    Common phrase now offensive

    Offbeat Sorry everyone. This common phrase is deemed offensive to vegans.

    Inquest: ‘I’ve copped 30 years of utter bulls**t’

    premium_icon Inquest: ‘I’ve copped 30 years of utter bulls**t’

    Crime The man denies being involved in the murder

    Interstate crews help monitor massive blaze near Ipswich

    premium_icon Interstate crews help monitor massive blaze near Ipswich

    News It is showing no signs of going out any time soon

    Local Partners