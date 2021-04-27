Man who slapped cop ‘needed to vomit’

A MAN charged with slapping a female police officer on the arm said he did so because he needed to get outside and vomit.

The warehouse supervisor’s behaviour this week cost him a hefty fine, after he pleaded guilty to charges of serious assault on a police officer and obstructing police.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard police had been called to an Ipswich home on March 6 in relation to an earlier incident involving

James Allan Bradley Ross.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Smith said officers went to a house at Churchill just before 8pm and found a resident bleeding on the face and with blood on the ground.

Ross, 29, had walked aggressively toward an officer and when told to remove his hands from his pockets continued to come toward the officer.

The officer pushed him backwards and told him to sit down.

The court heard Ross slapped her on the arm with his left hand yelling, ‘don’t f***ing push me’.

Ross was then taken to the ground.

The obstruction charge relates to when police tried to speak to Ross, with police saying he became angry and belligerent.

Snr Const. Smith said Ross grabbed a TV remote and smashed it to the ground and then sat on the floor.

He was told to stand up multiple times.

The court heard that when police tried to take Ross to the police car he began laughing and would not walk down the stairs and kicked-out at an officer.

Snr Const. Smith said when Ross was instructed to get into the police car he resisted saying, “I don’t give a f**k’.

Duty lawyer Greg Ploetz said Ross did not dispute the facts and that at the time there had been a dispute at the house that did not involve him.

“He was feeling ill and vomited when police were there,” Mr Ploetz said.

“He instructs that he hit the officer’s hand away as he wanted to get outside as he was going to be sick. He concedes he acted inappropriately.

“It was out of character and he is disappointed in himself.

“He was feeling ill and couldn’t get outside to be sick.”

Mr Ploetz sought that no conviction be recorded against Ross.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess told Ross that something he needed to be clear about was that police had a difficult job and when called to a scene did not know what they would be dealing with.

Ross was fined $1200. No conviction was recorded.