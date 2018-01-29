Grindr date before man’s fake doctor act

Mr DeLaney has faced court accused of impersonating a doctor for several months at a Queensland children's hospital and a Ronald McDonald House.

A MAN who pretended to be a doctor for months at Brisbane's Lady Cilento Children's Hospital has escaped jail.

Nicholas Brett Delaney stole a doctor's lanyard and convinced staff he was a doctor between May and December 7 last year.

The Brisbane Magistrates Court heard today that Delaney had seduced a male security guard at the hospital and convinced him that he was a doctor.

The pair met on dating app Grindr.

Delaney has a mild intellectual disability and did not have contact with patients, the court heard.

His lawyer said his actions were reminiscent of the film "Catch Me If You Can", but without the sinister intent.

"It doesn't encourage public confidence in the system," the magistrate said.

Delaney pleaded guilty to one count of attempted fraud and one count of entering a premises with intent.

He was fined $3000 with no conviction recorded.