Ipswich Courthouse. Picture: Cordell Richardson
Man who exposed himself to do community service

Ross Irby
2nd Feb 2021 5:00 AM
A MAN who took his penis out of his pants and fondled it while he waited for trains at two Ipswich rail stations has been ordered to do unpaid community service work.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard the two unsavoury incidents took place on the same day at the Goodna and Ebbw Vale rail stations.

One incident was clearly witnessed by a female commuter.

The offender, a 24-year-old disability pensioner, pleaded guilty on Friday to two charges that he wilfully exposed his genitals in public at Goodna and Ebbw Vale rail stations on February 12 last year; two counts of evading train fares at Goodna on February 12, and at Booval on March 9, 2020; and two counts of breaching bail conditions that he was not to go near Queensland Rail infrastructure on March 9 and November 16 last year.

The offender, who is under the care of the Public Guardian, was described by his lawyer Amy Zanders as not being a suitable case for the court to impose a strong deterrent penalty because of his personal circumstances.

Police prosecutor Jack Scott said the wilful exposure offences were quite serious and likely caused significant concern to people who witnessed it.

“That it goes beyond mere exposure and involves self-gratification is concerning,” Mr Scott said.

“But the prosecution concedes there are significant mitigating factors present in a court report.

“The long and the short of it is, as I understand, he suffers from an unspecified mental issue.”

Mr Scott said a community-based work order would be an appropriate penalty.

Ms Zanders confirmed that he was under the care of the Public Guardian and received a disability pension.

She said the medical report finds there was a diagnosed unspecified mental retardation issue and the man had no previous similar offences.

Magistrate Andy Cridland imposed an order that the young man complete 60 hours of unpaid community service work.

No conviction was recorded.

The man agreed to do the work.

