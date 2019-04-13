Bridge climber charged after selfie quest

A man who forced the closure of Brisbaneâ€™s Story Bridge early this morning in an alleged attempt to get a selfie has been charged.

Police say the 30-year-old man from Victoria scaled the 100 metre-high bridge at about 4am to take a selfie.

The bridge was closed to traffic for more than an hour and a group of people who had paid to climb the bridge were interrupted.

The man was charged with unregulated high-risk activities, public nuisance and obstructing police and will appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on April 26.