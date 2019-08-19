Man who allegedly commandeered golf buggy to face court

A GROUP of golfers have helped police apprehend a man after an alleged violent rampage which ended at a Mackay golf course yesterday.

Bystanders restrained a 25-year-old Beaconsfield man who commandeered a golf buggy and crashed it into tree before biting one of the golfers on the chest, police will allege.

Senior Constable Steve Smith said the man was allegedly driving a car on the road next to the Mackay Golf Club before he exited the car and walked into the fields

"The man is alleged to have entered a temporarily unoccupied golf buggy and drove it a short distance before crashing it into a tree," he said.

"Bystanders are then allegedly him until the arrival of police. It will be further alleged that the man bit one of the members of the public on the chest while he was being restrained."

Snr Const Smith said police searched the man when they arrived on scene about 2.40pm on Sunday.

"The man was searched (police found) two clip seal bags allegedly containing methamphetamine in his pocket," he said.

The man was arrested and charged with stealing, receiving tainted property, dangerous operation of a vehicle, evading police, disqualified driving, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and serious assault.

He will appear in the Mackay Magistrates Court later Monday morning.