Man wedged between Toowoomba CBD buildings rescued

Tara Miko
by
1st Sep 2019 8:06 AM
A MAN who fell from a roof and got stuck between two buildings in the Toowoomba CBD had to be rescued and taken to hospital.

The man, aged in his 20s, is believed to have attempted to gain entry into a nightclub when he fell from the roof early this morning.

Firefighters and paramedics were called to the incident near Bank Lane about 3.20am, however it is unknown when the man actually fell.

Firefighters mounted a rescue mission to free the man from the confined space, using ropes to lift him back onto the roof before carrying him to the ground level where he was treated by paramedics.

He was taken to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition.

He had suffered lower leg injuries in the fall.

Toowoomba Chronicle

