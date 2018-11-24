Menu
A man in a yellow vest threatens to explode a grenade at a petrol station. Source: Twitter
Crime

Man wearing yellow jacket threatens to explode grenade

Rae Wilson
by
24th Nov 2018 5:01 AM

FRENCH authorities are dealing with a blast scare after a man in a yellow jacket threatened to explode a grenade.

The man, wearing a jacket similar to fuel protesters, is a petrol station in the French town of Angers, in the country's west.

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner told a news conference the man had shown onlookers the grenade and he was carrying other explosives, Reuters reported.

The man has demanded to see French President Emmanuel Macron.

Protesters in fluorescent yellow jackets have blocked highways across the country in a movement against environment taxes on fuel. 

Media have reported burning barricades and convoys of slow-moving trucks, obstructing access to fuel depots, shopping centres and some factories.

All motorists in France must have such jackets in their cars.

Reuters reports it was not clear if the man was directly linked to the yellow jacket movement.

President Macron has refused to back down over the fuel taxes.

French newspaper Le Soir is reporting the man "talks about explosives" and holds "bags", according to the police, who identified the author. 

"He is alone and has in his hands an object that looks like a tear gas grenade. The departmental director of public security negotiates with him, " Angers public prosecutor Yves Gambert said.

"He claims that the yellow vests are received at the Elysee."

The alert was given at 16.45pm local time. Police have established a security perimeter.

