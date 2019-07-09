Menu
Man was drunk and swerving before crash

Ebony Graveur
9th Jul 2019 12:35 PM
POLICE were able to pick up a drunk driver only after he swerved to avoid a roo on Back Flagstone Road but crashed his car in the process.

Edward Hindmarch, 53, was charged with drink driving after police breath tested him when they attended the crash before 9pm at Iredale on May 31.

Police prosecutor Molinaro told the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, Hindmarch had said to police he swerved to avoid a kangaroo when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed on the other side of the road.

The Gatton man escaped the vehicle with 'minor injuries' but was taken to the Toowoomba hospital where tests revealed his blood-alcohol level was nearly triple the legal limit at .140.

Magistrate Kay Ryan told Hindmarch he had nothing similar on his record and said she had taken into account his recent loss of employment and $10,000 debt for the now written-off vehicle.

"It's a difficult one, really. Obviously there needs to be a deterrent for people who drive when they've had a bit to drink," Ms Ryan said.

"I often say to people the more you drink the more you lose your ability to make rational decisions."

Hindmarch was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for four months.

A conviction was not recorded.

