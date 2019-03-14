Man wanted over fatal stabbing shot dead

BREAKING

A critical investigation is underway on the central coast of NSW after a man, wanted by police over stabbing a woman to death, was shot dead by officers this morning.

Police spent the night hunting for 21-year-old Tafari Walton around the Lake Macquarie region after a 27-year-old woman was found with multiple stab wounds in her Glendale home just before 12pm yesterday.

Paramedics worked to save the woman's life and rushed her to John Hunter Hospital but she was unable to be saved.

As part of their enquiries into the woman's death, police knocked on the door of a Vena St home in Glendale just before 9am this morning.

Police allege Walton was inside the home and threatened them with a knife, causing officers to shoot him.

Police were hunting for Tafari Walton.

A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman confirmed three crews and a helicopter attended the scene around 9am this morning.

The 21-year-old was treated at the scene but he was unable to be saved.

Officers released pictures of Walton last night and the car he was believed to have been driving.

A NSW Police spokeswoman said the police operation was still underway on Vena St in Glendale, just a few streets away from where the woman was stabbed to death.

"A Critical Incident Team will now investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the discharge of a police firearm," police said in a statement.

More to come.