Man wanted over alleged sexual assault in popular park

by Kara Sonter
28th Aug 2020 4:41 PM
Police investigating a terrifying alleged sexual assault at a Logan park have released a comfit image of a man they wish to speak to in relation to the attack.

The sexual assault of a woman allegedly happened Monday, August 24 in Berrinba.

Around 10.15am a woman was walking past Demeio Park in Berrinba when a white coloured utility stopped on the opposite side of the road.

The man driving got out of the ute and approached the woman, and inappropriately touched her several times, before she was able to run from him.

The man is described as Caucasian, around 187cm tall with a slim build, ginger hair and beard and dark eyes.

He has several numbers tattooed on his inner right wrist.

Detectives are also seeking dashcam footage of any vehicles who may have been in the area between 9am and 11 am, or anyone who can identify the man, to contact police.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

 

