Man wanted in NSW believed to be in Ipswich area

WANTED: Have you seen this man in the Ipswich area?

A MAN wanted south of the border is believed to be in the Ipswich area.

New South Wales man, 46-year-old Patrick Mills, is wanted on a revocation of parole warrant and for breaching an order imposed by the NSW Supreme Court.

Police inquiries reveal Mr Mills may have been in the Goodna area on Wednesday, October 25.

Members of the public have been urged not to approach Mr Mills if he is spotted, but to call 000 immediately.

Mr Mills is described as Caucasian, approximately 170-175cms tall, with a medium build, short brown hair and blue eyes.

Police are urging anyone with information about Mr Mills' whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/

Or via Policelink on 131 444. You can also provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence. We remind people they should not report crime information via our Facebook and Twitter pages.