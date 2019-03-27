Man violently chokes wife while children look on

One of the man's prior offences was using a baseball bat to damage another man's car.

One of the man's prior offences was using a baseball bat to damage another man's car. MILLARD RUSSELL

A DAD who overheard his wife telling a friend that their children were scared of him reacted by choking and hitting her.

The details of the man's violent behaviour were delivered in Crown facts put before Ipswich District Court, where the father pleaded guilty to a series of domestic violence offences.

The 45-year-old pleaded guilty to committing three assaults on the woman at Redbank Plains on March 4, 2018; choking her when in a domestic situation; and assaults causing bodily harm.

Crown prosecutor Caitlin Thompson said he had relevant prior convictions for assault and causing wilful damage.

Ms Thompson said in one of his prior offences he used a baseball bat to damage a man's car.

In the new offences the man overheard his wife saying on the phone that their children were scared of him, and he was taking no interest in them.

Ms Thompson said he squeezed the woman's neck so hard that she couldn't breathe and thought she was going to black out.

"He let go and punched her in the head. She ran outside,” she said.

"He pushed her down on an outside couch and continued punching her body.

"When a neighbour called out he stopped.”

The woman suffered bruising to her face, chest and arms.

"He is a mature man and his partner ought to be able to trust him. It was a prolonged attack,” Ms Thompson said.

"Two of their children were witnesses to the choking.”

The Crown sought a jail term of not less than two years.

Defence barrister Clare O'Connor said the man and woman were still in a relationship. Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC said the choking offence carried a seven-year maximum jail term.

Judge Horneman-Wren sentenced the man to concurrent jail terms of two years, 18 months and six months.

The man was ordered to serve six months before his release to parole in late September.