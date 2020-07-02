Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
“THEY’VE TAKEN OVER”: The Gladfield man said he was felt the air rifle was the best option to defend his property against a flock of mynah birds. Picture: file
“THEY’VE TAKEN OVER”: The Gladfield man said he was felt the air rifle was the best option to defend his property against a flock of mynah birds. Picture: file
News

Man uses illegal air rifle to ‘eradicate’ invasive birds

Jessica Paul
1st Jul 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GLADFIELD man nabbed with an unlicensed air rifle said he used the weapon to "eradicate" invasive birds from his property.

On March 26, police officers were at Mark Dean Mavin's home when they noticed the rifle leaning against the kitchen wall.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan said the 72-year-old said he bought the gun and ammunition from an unnamed friend.

Mavin, who represented himself, told the court he'd bought it more than 20 years to "sort out" the flock of Indian mynahs that had chased native birds away from his property.

Mavin pleaded guilty to the unlawful possession of a weapon.

He was placed on a three-month good behaviour bond and his conviction was not recorded.

court crime weapons act
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ED bed reduction triggers ramping fears for hospital

        premium_icon ED bed reduction triggers ramping fears for hospital

        News A nurse has raised concerns about the impact removing hospital beds will have on local health services.

        IN COURT: Full names of 124 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 124 people in Ipswich court today

        News Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.

        Access denied: Police will ‘never know’ contents of phones

        premium_icon Access denied: Police will ‘never know’ contents of phones

        News A magistrate has given a man a suspended jail term after he refused to give police...

        Top 55 officials: City’s leading achievers stand tall

        premium_icon Top 55 officials: City’s leading achievers stand tall

        Sport The Ipswich region is fortunate to have so many high quality officials. Share their...